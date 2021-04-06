Frank Jacobs, prolific writer for Mad Magazine, died April 5, 2021. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was 92.
Jacobs was an author of satires known primarily for his work in Mad, which he contributed from 1957 to 2014. He also wrote 13 paperback books under the Mad imprint, including Mad for Better or Verse, Sing Along with Mad, Mad About Sports, Sing Along with Mad, The Mad Jumble Book, More Mad About Sports, Mad Around the World, Mad Goes Wild, Mad Goes to Pieces, and Mad’s Believe It Or Nuts!.
Jacobs contributed to other magazines including Oui, Playboy, New York, Town and Country, and Sports Illustrated, among others.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Frank Jacob’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers