SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Rubin “Hollywood” Williams a happy 45th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Rubin “Hollywood” Williams a happy 45th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
I’m so sick & fucking tired of religious hypocrisy in America! You wonder why so many are becoming atheists? They despise what religion is being used for! I believe in God, but don’t judge anyone who doesn’t!
As well, I’ll probably never step foot in a church again!!!!
@BadBradRSR Agree 💯
@jillmcmullon @BidenHarrisRUS Here too! Sick of it...
This 👇 https://t.co/VNVj1vrA2I
No politician from any party should ever put party before country!