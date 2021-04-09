This past Saturday night, popular heavyweight Joey Dawejko knocked out Joe Jones in the opening round of their scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
The bout headlined a card promoted by RDR Promotions.
Dawejko was dominant in dropping Jones twice, with the final punch coming from a big left hook, and the fight was halted at 2:50.
Dawejko of Philadelphia improved his record to 21-8-4 with 12 knockouts. Jones falls to 11-4.
In the co-feature, surging lightweight Nahir Albright notched his third consecutive stoppage victory by stopping Dante Cox in round three of their scheduled six-round bout.
Albright dropped Cox twice in round two, and finished him off at 2:13 of the third frame.
Albright of Sicklerville, NJ is now 11-1 with five knockouts. Cox of Glen Burnie, MD is 6-2.
Former National Golden Gloves champion Mike Hilton shrugged off a knockdown to win a six-round unanimous decision over Twon Smith in a cruiserweight fight.
Smith put Hilton down for a flash knockdown in round three from a left. That was sandwiched around Hilton outboxing Smith, and Hilton took all three cards by 58-55 scores.
Hilton of Trenton, NJ is 11-0. Smith falls to 3-5.
Afunwa King scored a mild upset by taking a six-round majority decision over previously undefeated Benny Sinakin in a light heavyweight bout.
King took two cards by 58-56 tallies, while a third card read even at 57-57.
King is now 3-1. Sinakin of Philadelphia is 6-1.
Matthew Gonzalez of Brooklyn, New York remained undefeated by taking out Luis Eduardo Florez in round five of a scheduled six-round junior welterweight bout.
The time of the stoppage was 2:13 for Gonzalez, who is now 12-0 with eight knockouts. Florez is now 25-19.
Rasheen Brown stopped late-replacement Christopher Nelson in round three of their four-round featherweight fight.
Brown dominated with body shots, and the fight was stopped at 1:50 of round three. A West Philadelphia native, Brown is 7-0 with four knockouts. Nelson is 3-18.
Tahmir Smalls remained undefeated by winning a four-round unanimous decision over Andres Abarca in a welterweight bout.
Scores were 40-34 twice and 39-35 for Smalls, who is now 3-0. Abarca,is 2-4.
Jahdon Ervin made a successful pro debut by taking a four-round unanimous decision over Kareem Gladney in a middleweight fight.
Ervin of St. Clair, PA is 1-0. Gladney is 0-4.
A limited number of seats were available due to Covid restrictions, and were filled to that limited capacity. The fights were streamed worldwide on BXNGTV.com
RDR PROMOTIONS WILL BE BACK AT 2300 ARENA ON SATURDAY, MAY 8TH.