Antifa activists are kicking ass and taking names, Boy!
We are NOT playing.
There were multiple-city, “big time, huffy tuffy, crème puffy©” White Lives Matter Rallies set for various cities and not only did these Chicken Littles not show up, the majority of those that did, were on the opposing side.
We’re ANTIFA, BITCHES! GTFOH! They ran home to Mommy and Maw Maw’s basement, attic, probably the master bedroom with Granny sleeping on the 1950’s living room sofa in pristine condition with the clear plastic thick vinyl wrapper still intact, the way they are coddled all their White Lives gives them the false sense of invincibility, until they leave their block and meet opposing views. Then they cower, like the cowards they are. They don’t give a fucking fuck about the ideals or principles, they’re a bunch of racists with too much time on their hands, complaining about stuff they’re only privy to half the facts about.
Meanwhile, after January 6th, ANTIFA are getting insurrectionists arrested, charged and straight, non-stop, taken OFF the “Wanted” posters and placed on the “Captured” ads.
They are meeting any and all attempts by racists and white supremacists to gather together with counter protests, trolling the neo sites, posing as racists to gather Intel with which to share with the public via the press.
Way to go.
As reported: “In Raleigh, North Carolina, a small crowd of antifa and anti-racist protesters gathered at the park where the “White Lives Matter” march was planned. They marched around downtown behind a large white sign that read, “WE ACCEPT YOUR SURRENDER.”
In Philadelphia, New York, Downtown Albuquerque, Ft. Worth, TX, Huntington Beach, CA. Wherever these Neo-Nazi’s and White Lives Matter Racists had planned to gather, they were met with more Anti-facists than there were Racists.
That’s the way, uh-huh, uh-huh, I like it. Uh- huh, uh- huh, so let’s celebrate the little wins, shall we?
Compliments to the chefs for the info retold go to: AOL’s reporters: BRANDY ZADROZNY AND ELLISON BARBER AND KAILANI KOENIG.
