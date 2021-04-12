We are now over a year into the COVID era of life. While it is still very many ways unprecedented, every day we seem to find a step back to normalcy. Businesses are allowing employees back for the most part, people are shopping, jobs are being regained from the initial impact of COVID, and people are typically going about their business as they used to…with the basic mask and social distancing protocols.
When I look back and reflect, I see this very tumultuous ride to get even here, and we are not back to complete normalcy yet. The baby steps described as of late did not come easy. The nation, which was already in turmoil ideologically, found itself imploding. We had an elected official arguing the very basics of science and ignoring the fact that the virus even existed. The play to the subscribing pundits allowed for this theme of a hoax to even be considered, thus leading to over half a million deaths in the year’s span.
The idea of misinformation took a whole new light in March last year. Over the previous years, there were the radical right-wing morons that found conspiracy in everything demonstrated to the public from a news perspective. There is no denying many media outlets, though deeming to be impartial, lean towards a liberal bias. This poisonous way of shielding what your mind accepts made the concept of wearing a mask in public a political issue. Politically charged citizens found any way to bring their warped world way of thinking to the world we live in. The ideas that masks and quarantining were a left-wing conspiracy to control citizens like that of a Nazi Germany, or Socialist Russia.
Our elected official took these concepts and ran full steam ahead with carrying out that messaging. The implication of the big bad left creating a victim in those who fall farther right of the spectrum was on full display. Discrediting, or downplaying, the science spoken by our nation’s highest physician in infectious disease allowed for the image that it was left versus right. Our own President openly defied wearing masks, and while I think he wanted to save face for his followers, he was more concerned of not wearing a mask out of some sort of vanity.
Then the numbers kept rising in deaths and positive COVID tests. Ignoramuses continuing to spread the virus by going to political rallies saw a huge spread amongst everyone, but we have to assume the majority of spreaders and infections were to those on the Trump train. Even Cheeto Man and his immediate circle started testing positive. Though, we never saw any of them suffer, and in my own conspiracy theory mind, I felt it was a ploy to continue downplaying the potential severity to the virus. The idea of showing that several people got it even in the white house. The idea that it really is no more dangerous than the flu.
While the deaths continued to mount, the pharma companies continued to race for a vaccine to try and contain the mess we had gotten to. Those same conspiracy theorists brought those exact same conspiracy theories they brought for the virus itself and applied it to the vaccine to the masses. Many people are still confused to all things COVID. Many people still show examples of implying they will do what they want, mentally saying,” the hell with other people.”
The nation continues to see tensions politically, but the cries are quieter. The typical Q’Anon critics are still out there, but they have transitioned to being the ignorant victim as opposed to the aggressive ignorant morons they typically are. They critique anything that makes way to the news around a very active President Biden. Everything we hear against Biden in his efforts is just slandered to driving us to a communist country and how soft he is with countries like Iran, China, and Russia. The problem is these accusations are just that.
I am bias, but my view of the country has only bettered since Biden took office. It is unfortunate that we live in a country where people will find ways to ignore that or discredit it solely on the concept they disagree politically. We are heading the right direction; we are just doing it with baby steps. We will get there.Contact the Feature Writers