Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Sonny Conto remained perfect as he dismantled Waldo Cortes inside of one-round of their scheduled four-round heavyweight bout at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In the opening frame, Conto landed a booming right hand that was preceded by a jab that sent Cortes plummeting down to the canvas, and the fight was stopped 101 seconds into the bout.
Conto, who was making his first start in 15 months, looked very sharp in his brief appearance. Conto of Philadelphia, raised his record to 7-0 with six knockouts. Cortes of Phoenix, Arizona is 6-4.
Conto is managed by Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank