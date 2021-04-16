Super Meat Boy Forever, Team Meat’s long, long awaited sequel to 2010’s runaway platforming hit Super Meat Boy, is out now on PlayStation 4 & 5 and Xbox One & Series X/S for $19.99 / £15.99 / €15.99, with a 10% discount available at launch for one week.
This much anticipated sequel also moves the Meat Boy saga forward, as Meat Boy and his partner Bandage Girl have had a child, Nugget, who has unfortunately been kidnapped by the sinister stillborn psychopath, Dr. Fetus (I hate that guy!). So now it’s up to Meat Boy, Bandage Girl, and some surprising new characters in the Meat Boy Cinematic Universe, to rescue the kidnapped child.
In the time since we saw him last, Meat Boy has been hitting the gym and he now packs a punch with an oversized, Battletoads-esque right fist that packs a mean whollup! Combined with new slide and plummet maneuvers, Meat Boy is more agile than ever!
What’s better than playing through Super Meat Boy Forever once? The answer is simple: Playing through Super Meat Boy Forever several times and having new levels to play each time! We’ve handcrafted literally thousands of levels for players to enjoy and conquer. You can replay Super Meat Boy Forever from start to finish several times before ever seeing a duplicate level. It is truly a remarkable feat of engineering and a monumental example of ignoring the limits of rational game design and production.
“Super Meat Boy was a tribute to the golden era of console platformers, so it’s a joy to have his long-awaited latest adventure now available on all contemporary home consoles,” said Team Meat co-founder and programmer Tommy Refenes. “Super Meat Boy Forever ushers in Meat Boy for the new era, where his world has been fleshed out with close to 6000 hand-made levels that are endlessly remixed using our procedural algorithm, a huge variety of power-ups, and all sorts of secrets to discover. Every replay will give you something brand new, and with all the optional challenges, Super Meat Boy Forever really can be played forever!”
What Critics are saying:
“One of gaming’s toughest, most satisfying platforming challenges” -GameSpot
“Its bite-sized platforming sequences are a total rush.” -Game Informer
“With so many possible stage layouts, a multitude of challenging mechanics, and Team Meat’s fluid platforming design, it makes this game feel like a joy.” -ShackNews
“Thrilling, strange and finally playable, Super Meat Boy Forever reaffirms Team Meat’s strength in craft.” -Siliconera