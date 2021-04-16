Today, the legendary punk rock band, The Offspring, are releasing their first album in almost a decade. Let The Bad Times Roll, the band’s 10th album, was recorded over the last several years and sees the band once again collaborate with the world-renowned producer, Bob Rock. To mark this huge milestone, World of Tanks are bringing back their The Offspring-related in-game content!
Given numerous The Offspring fans among the 160-million audience of World of Tanks, the collaboration of the two was just a matter of time. First, it happened in 2019 when the members of the band were added to the game, alongside a truly punk-rock tank, and they even headlined Wargaming Fest in Minsk, Belarus. For those who couldn’t make it to the capital, The Offspring as animated in-game models performed a setlist featuring a collection of classics in the World of Tanks garage, meaning no one had to miss out.
With the release of the new album, tankers will be able rock out while clashing on the battlefield in the TL1 LPC, a Tier VIII American light tank, adorned in the awesome Pretty Fly 3D style. This style features everything the band needs to put on an impromptu show, including all their instruments, stagelights, and more. Attentive players and fans will also notice the skateboards featuring the iconic album artwork, including 1998’s Americana, affixed to the vehicle.
But what’s a tank without its crew? The TL1 LPC Pretty Fly comes with Dexter, Noodles, Pete and Todd, and features custom voicelines unique to the crew. Tankers will also be able to once again get their hands on all manner of 2D The Offspring customization elements, including decals, inscriptions, emblems and the unique Turn It Up! 2D style.
For more information, visit worldoftanks.com.