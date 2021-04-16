English actress Helen McCrory, known for her roles in the “Harry Potter” films and “Peaky Blinders”, died April 16, 2021, in London. England, after battling cancer. She was 52.
Prior to her film work, McCrory appeared on stage in her native London appearing in productions such as “The Importance of Being Earnest”, “Macbeth”, “Pride and Prejudice” “Trelawny of the Wells’”, “Uncle Vanya”, “Twelfth Night”, “As You like It”, and “Rosmersholm”.
McCrory appeared in the three final “Harry Potter” films HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF BLOOD PRINCE (2009), HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1 (2010) and HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 (2011), portraying Narcissa Malfoy. She portrayed Aunt Polly on the series PEAKY BLINDERS (2013-) from 2013-2019.
Her additional film and television credits include INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE: THE VAMPIRE CHRONICLES (1994), ANNA KARENINA (2000), THE VOUNT OF MONTE CRISTO (2002), THE QUEEN (2006), BECOMING JANE (2007), FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009), HUGO (2011), SKYFALL (2012), A LITTLE CHAOS (2014), THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH (2014), and PENNY DREADFUL (2014-2016).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Helen McCrory's family during their time of grief.