Far right militia group the Oath Keepers, despite being loosely organized, is a pretty tight lipped group. Until now. Jon Ryan Schaffer, a founding member of the domestic terrorist group, pled guilty on Friday for his role in the Capitol riot on January 6th.
While turning himself in shortly after he made the FBI’s wanted list, it’s been over 100 days since the violent insurrection that resulted in 5 dead, including at least 3 police officers, and hundreds more injured.
Schaffer entered into a plea with the Prosecutor handling the case, that includes pleading guilty and cooperating with the Prosecutor to give information on his brethren in hate.
Though he has only officially been charged with 2 of the 6 crimes he was initially charged with, he still faced up to decades in prison. But due to his cooperation, it’s speculated he will only spend between 3-4 years in prison for his role in the failed attempt by MAGA to overthrow the government.
The Oath Keepers have denied knowing who Schaffer is, and refute his testimony.
Check out Ty’s book THE POWER OF PERSPECTIVE. It’s a collection of affirmations she wrote to get her through a difficult time in her life. Words of wisdom that apply to anyone, and everyone, to get through the hard times. If you’re questioning yourself, and need a reminder that you are in control… Click HERE to order your copy.