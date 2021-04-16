The suspect in the mass shooting at an Indiana FedEx facility has been identified as 19 year old Brandon Hole. At least 3 law enforcement agencies, including the FBI had been alerted by a family member about Hole’s propensity for violence. Though the case was closed without any further information, the fact that people close to the suspect were alarmed enough to alert federal officials, should concern us all.
Reportedly, the shooting that killed 8, and wounded at least 8 more, started in the parking lot, and continued inside after Hole was able to make his way in. This is the 45th mass shooting in 30 days.
