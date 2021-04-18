Knight Squad 2, the heir to Chainsawesome Games’ chaotic arcade party game enjoyed by more than 1.8 million players, begins the fight today on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One with Xbox Series X|S support, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Don a suit of armor and fend off all challengers with an armory of medieval weaponry ranging from swords and shields to arcane grimoires and bazookas. Clash across more than a dozen multiplayer modes supporting up to eight competitors in local or online matches.
Customize bouts with a wide array of modifiers, such as introducing slippery floors to an area, mounting each warrior on a beautiful unicorn, or having knights’ bodies explode upon death. Outduel all comers in Gladiator and earn points as the crowd cheers on, raise an army to destroy foes’ strongholds in Minion Master, and revel in more than ten additional game modes.
Recruit squires to join the cause with Knight Squad 2 Trials, available now for free on Steam. This standalone companion experience provides a taste of what’s on offer in the main game, offering up the classic Battle Royale mode, where challengers fight to be the last one standing. Trials players can also join lobbies hosted by owners of the full game to experience all of the wild game modes, modifiers, and weapons on offer before joining the full party.
“The original Knight Squad was beloved by more than a million players due to its over the top gameplay and plethora of options,” said Laurent Mercure, Communications Officer, Chainsawesome Games. “Knight Squad 2 ups the ante with even more to choose from and we can’t wait for everyone to join us and duke it out on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.”
Knight Squad 2 features local and cross-platform online multiplayer for up to eight players and is fully localized with voice-over and text in English, French, Spanish, and Japanese, and has text support for Italian, German, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.