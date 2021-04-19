By Ty Ross
Investigation into a shooting that left three dead this morning in Austin, has led to the arrest of a suspect. Stephen Broderick, a former Sheriff and detective was taken in without incident.
In 2018, Broderick and another officer were charged in the shooting of an elderly man. He was placed on paid administrative leave, and shortly after resigned completed from the department amid allegations of sexual assault. While he did spend a brief stint in jail and was required to wear an ankle monitor upon release, after nearly 6 months a judge ordered it removed.
It is said that Broderick’s wife Amanda has made several claims that she feared for her life, and requested a restraining order. The couple has two small children, that Broderick was ordered supervised visits with.
No word yet on the names of the victims. Two Hispanic women and a black male. No relation to Broderick, but they were apparently known to the suspect.
Part of the conditions of Broderick’s release on bail was to surrender all firearms, and not attempt to purchase new ones. No word on whether the weapon used is one Broderick already owned or obtained illegally.
