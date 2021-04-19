Over three months following the Capitol Riot, a medical examiner has released the cause of death for Officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick was revived at the hospital but had to be put onto a ventilator. He had two strokes that the medical examiner say are responsible for his death.
Hailed a hero for trying to stave off an angry mob of Trump supporters as they breached the Capitol, Sicknick was believed to have been beaten by insurrectionists before collapsing and being rushed to the hospital.
Though those reports have been found to be inaccurate, two men were arrested two months after the riot. Julian Khater and George Tanios were arrested and charged with assault of Sicknick for their use of a chemical, believed to be bear spray, on the officer.
Sicknick was a veteran of the New Jersey National Guard and was on the force almost 13 years when he died. Other than his older brother saying the political atmosphere was responsible for his brother’s death, the family has remained quiet. Including Sicknick’s partner of over a decade.
His body lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda before being taken to Arlington National Cemetery for funeral services and burial. He was given a hero’s funeral, that was both well deserved and tragic at the same time.
Sicknick’s death may have been deemed a natural one, there is nothing natural about the events of January 6th, or the actions leading to the longtime officer’s hospitalization. The medical examiner’s findings will make it difficult to make a murder charge stick, but let’s hope for the sake of the fallen officer and his family, those responsible are held accountable.
