In the early morning hours of April 7, off-duty officer David Hall Dixon shot and killed two men in the Tacoma Park area of Maryland he suspected of trying to steal a car.
When the two men, 32 year old Dominique Williams and 38 year old Lionel Johnson, both of whom are black, got into the car and attempted to drive away, Dixon fired shots into the vehicle. They were able to drive themselves to a nearby hospital but died at the scene shortly after arriving.
Officer Dixon, a former Federal Officer, Veteran and Military Police officer, is no rookie. He is well aware of the protocols in place that regulate when it is acceptable for an officer to fire on a moving vehicle. Reserved for instances when the officer or civilians are in immediate danger. Neither seems to be the case in this situation. As a Pentagon officer, Dixon has no police jurisdiction in Maryland, where the shooting took place.
This isn’t the first time that officer Dixon has drawn his weapon. Just a year earlier he was involved in two incidents. A video has surfaced showing Dixon pointing a shot gun at an unarmed homeless woman with her shopping cart in the lobby of Dixon’s condominium. When the woman turned to leave, he sprayed her with pepper spray. He also pulled his service weapon on a man reportedly threatening him with a machete.
None of these incidents, including the most recent shooting, appear to have happened while Dixon was on duty.
No word yet on whether Dixon lives in the Tacoma Park area, or what he was doing armed with his service weapon on the street in the middle of the night. There is also no evidence that either Williams or Johnson had committed any crime. The only motive for firing on the two men according to Dixon, is that they ‘failed to head his instructions.’
