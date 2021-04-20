Walter “Fritz” Mondale, the 42nd Vice President under Jimmy Carter, died April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was 93. No cause of death was disclosed.
Mondale was born on January 5, 1928 in Ceylon, Minnesota. He was educated at Macalester College and the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1951. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean War and then earned a law degree in 1956. While working as a lawyer, Mondale was appointed Attorney General of Minnesota in May,1960, a position he held until December 30, 1964.
When Jimmy Carter won the presidency, Mondale, after being selected by Carter as his running mate, was inaugurated as Vice President on January 20, 1977. Carter and Mondale were renominated at the 1980 Democratic National Convention but lost to Republican Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. After losing the election, Mondale returned briefly to the practice of law in Chicago, but eventually returned to politics, including running for president himself in the 1984 election, which he was ultimately defeated. He returned to private law practice in Minneapolis in 1987. From September 21, 1993-December 15, 1996, under Bill Clinton’s administration, he served as United States Ambassador to Japan. Up until his death, Mondale remained involved in many forms of politics, as recent as 2019 when he endorsed Amy Klobuchar for president.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Walter Mondale's family during their time of grief.