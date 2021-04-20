When does lack of normalcy become normal? Are we numb to the effects of the pandemic over the past year?
We started to finally see some normalcy late last summer with the revival of sports coming back into play. Baseball started finally, basketball concluded it’s suspended season- same with hockey, and football started it’s season around it’s typically routine starting time. Many of us came to terms to accept that these events would be fan less and modified to what we have always come to know for the experiences of viewing these events.
Artists ditched their habitual summer tours in 2020, and some found ways to still perform for the masses by either putting on remote shows or display past live events for the fans who would be missing out on the live performances.
Football season concluded with allowing some fans with protocols in place and that trickled into the upcoming seasons for 2021. With fans starting to re-engage with the live experiences we largely took for granted in the past, the typical music fan lives in limbo. Many artists have dangled the dream of a tour this year by way of rumor. Some have posted updates saying they would tour in 2022, but many still eying the return to the road circuit in 2021.
As we progress forward in time and the nation continues to drive to vaccination from COVID, when do we see things getting back to normal. As I reflect, these events, sports or music, would be cesspools for super spreaders of many germs and bacteria, let alone the commonality of a pandemic. I cannot help but think returning to the festive norms we once experienced in live events will never be the same. Most will attend with a cautious attitude in a somewhat germophobe state of mind understanding that live events produce the possibilities of inebriated fans one way or another. We can see carelessness from the state of mind being in a condition of joy, or the altered state from alcohol, or drugs in many cases when it comes to concerts.
Many have thrown the idea out there that admittance to events will be surrounded by the need to prove vaccination from COVID. Many of us sit back and think that is a phenomenal idea to limit the risk of spread and acquisition, while we most assuredly have fans out there who have been traveling down the anti-vaccination rabbit hole further claiming a denial for vaccination and cries for infringement on their rights as a free citizen. Though, much like the “Twitter Wars” we saw that banned Donald Trump and had people crying for assault on the first amendment, they will continue to be in a rude awakening to realize that establishments and even artists can allow for these requirements. A normal and rational person would understand this.
We do not have normal and rational people when the country is whole and not in a pandemic- that is to say there is it’s share of raging unrealistic morons out there at all times. This control of admittance would only look to exacerbate the pushback and fight against the liberal agenda that these idiot’s perceived to be of a controlling dictatorship of the way we live. They will continue to fail to realize that the agenda is pro human existence in a non-peril state. Irony in it’s finest, er, hypocrisy, since the pro-life party participants are taking the pro-choice stance of “my body, my choice,” when it comes to the vaccine. The big bad radical left liberal machine is doing whatever it can to take your rights will continue to ring throughout the conspiracy theorists supporting what can only be called as Trumpism at this point of time.
So that takes me back to the original concept I would like to figure out: how long until we find some way back to normalcy for attending live experiences? Starting small in limited quantities is already happening, but for most, it is not enough to warrant full capacity needs for many events in the arts that are not as well funded as the NFL or major sports affiliations. We need a solution soon. While many would sit here and claim it is just a sporting event or just a concert, I would come back to address that the live experiences create some of the happiest memories to those involved (maybe unhappy if there’s a heartbreaking loss as a sports fan). Even if we take that wonderous perception to many away, let us not forget the jobs that come with these events. Concessions, set up, maintenance…etc… The livelihood of many is held at abeyance by time as it passes.
We are in a lose-lose situation. I am trying to form the right opinion that allows for the continuing of our enjoyment in entertainment, but also keep people’s health and safety in mind. Conditional and gradual openings in many places can become tumultuous from the political hacks that only wish to live for defeating the left instead of uniting us all. Taking the approach of “too bad” to those against science in the sense of these vaccination conspiracies will only continue driving the divide between the intelligent and the rest of the country. Tensions are already high, we need to find a way to de-escalate one small piece at a time- starting with the concepts of sports and entertainment where even the most polar of political pundits can find common ground in interest seems like a good spot to start looking for the win-win.Contact the Feature Writers