A question that I ask you to ponder while reading this article: What the hell is wrong with American politics and society in general? Please do not get me wrong as there is a lot of good done by individual and groups trying to make our society more harmonious. Just keep that question in the back of your minds, though. apologize for having to state it that way, but there really is no other way to put it. I am frustrated because while we are in day number 108 of the year 2021, there have been more than 150 mass shootings in the United States so far this year as per the Gun Violence Archive, and the number of gun deaths of American citizens are on the rise. Not to mention that in the Year of Lord 2020 A.D., the year of months-long lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were nearly 20,000 Americans killed by gun violence, more than any other year in the last two decades, and 24,000 suicides by gun in 2020. Add to those harrowing statistics a nearly 50% increase in mass shootings in 2020, totaling 611 mass shooting events in the United States last year.
I recall having a discussion with a parent of a young child. As a physician, one of our screening topics for pediatric patients is gun safety. The parent was irritated with my questions regarding this topic, and informed me that it was “none of my business” to be asking about guns in their home; that my questions were too intrusive, despite the fact these were standard questions we ask such as are there guns in the home, are they secured, is the ammunition kept separate from the weapons, etc.. I had to maintain my composure, and eventually informed him that when a child or anyone is injured by a shooting, the doctor is the first one that they will see because it is our job to try to save their life, thus making it “our business”. Additionally, access to firearms, including within the home, doubles the risk for homicide victimization. Physicians would rather try to prevent any shooting at all, which is why we ask these “intrusive” questions. Luckily the parent reflected on my response and eventually answered the screening questions. I would like to further expound about a topic that should be all of our business: gun violence.
The fact that such screens are necessary in the first place is due to basic and documented statistics. In 2019, according to the National Vital Statistics System Mortality Data via CDC WONDER, firearm deaths accounted for 39,707 deaths in the US (12.1 deaths per 100,000 population). This the result of a rising trend since 2000. Additionally, in 2019, there were 417 mass shootings in the United States.
According to The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, conditions that increase the likelihood of community gun violence include: easy access to guns by people at elevated risk for gun violence, income inequality, concentrated poverty, underfunded public housing, under-resourced public services, and underperforming schools. Additionally, nearly 23,000 Americans die by firearm suicide annually, and more than 60% of gun deaths are by suicide. If that is not enough for us to wake up, how about this: more than 13,000 Americans die by firearm homicide annually, and the firearm homicide rate in the United States is 25 times higher than other industrialized countries.
Furthermore, evidence-based risk factors for interpersonal violence include: adverse childhood experiences, availability of alcohol, availability of guns, being male, being young, cruelty to animals, domestic violence, economic inequality, exposure to violence, history of early aggressive behavior, impulsivity, impulse anger, past violent behavior, poverty, risky alcohol, abuse, risky substance abuse, trauma and unemployment.
The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence presents a number of actions that can prevent firearm homicide through focusing on addressing three key areas: the root-cause of gun violence, high-risk gun users, and the gun itself. The group suggests the following sound proposals: addressing social determinants of health in structurally disadvantaged communities, community-based gun violence prevention programs, extreme risk laws, domestic violence firearm prohibitions, microstamping technology for bullets, and banning assault weapons and large capacity magazines.
Yet, with all of the statistics in the world shouted from the mountain tops by the CDC, medical associations, and citizen advocacy groups and all of the common sense proposals to tamp down and prevent gun violence, we live in a day and age where militia groups and POLITICIANS proudly display their firearms, including weapons that should be reserved for war due to their capacity to kill many rapidly, and including militia groups openly touting hate towards other groups as if they were participating in some twisted beauty pageant. Some politicians practically trip over themselves to receive the backing and support of groups like the National Rifle Association that tout second amendment rights, yet do nothing to prevent the killing of their toddler, teen, adult, and elderly citizens alike by the very weapons they proudly display; and the very group that practically swindled their donors, but I guess this is fine as recent news stories show that these politicians are more than happy to do the same to their constituents.
These politicians sit on their hands when it comes to addressing the disparities that increase the likelihood of gun violence and mass killings. They pretend there is no gun violence issue even when even their own colleagues are affected by gun violence. They make it a partisan issue, despite the fact that a gun nor a bullet take political sides. They rebuke the will of the American people despite the fact that, according to a Pew Research Center survey, 60% of Americans say gun laws should be tougher and favor stricter gun laws. They duck their heads in the sand when another account of a mass shooting makes the news, except to momentarily extricate their heads to tweet something about the second amendment (which would be easier for them to cut and paste, just edit the name of the town and the number of victims).
I suffer no delusion that one day everyone will just drop their guns, especially those that hoard guns like shiny violent trinkets, or that some superhero will swoop in to save us and magically turn all the guns in this country into marshmallows. But are we suffering from some grand delusion in thinking that politicians can get it together in order to regulate guns, to prevent gun violence, and to address the underlying issues pervasive in this country that lead to this very issue? I truly hope not.
The Heritage Foundation published an article entitled “Blowing 4 Factual Holes in the Biden Gun Control Agenda” where they take issue with banning ‘assault weapons’, banning ‘high-capacity magazines’, background checks on all gun sales, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers, while listing laws and statutes that uphold their viewpoints, and stating as their conclusion that “nothing proposed makes us safer”. Their answer, MORE GUNS in the hands of “responsible Americans to adequately defend themselves in more places”, and addressing the “very complicated problems” of violence and mental health. Again, this advocates more guns in a country already awash with guns and people possessing them, and addressing mental health and violence when they do not even support the idea that every person in this country should have a right to decent and affordable health care. This logic is absolutely mind-blowing.
Maybe the country actually exists in an alternate universe where logic is non-existent, people are only supposed to care about themselves and not community, and glorifying gun violence will continue to be the norm. Where the voices of families members and communities affected by gun violence must be silenced by groups advocating guns as they continue to fill their coffers. Where trauma centers must continue to see and attempt to treat bodies riddled with bullets. Where funeral goers attending services for gun violence victims will continue to receive thoughts and prayers by an angry Ted Cruz over legislative action. Where young students can be openly harassed by a mentally unstable person who would go on to become an elected Representative to the United States Congress, and another gun-toting lawmaker should have only a GED to work alongside constitutional lawyers. There can be no other explanation as to how other industrialized countries across the globe can avoid this issue altogether, while here in the United States we continue to allow gun violence to go unchecked.
If you have an answer to the question, I ask also if you have a solution, because we are in dire need for such in this country. In the meanwhile, physicians will just continue on with our screens.