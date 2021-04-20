Comments are closed.
BREAKING NEWS: Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges https://t.co/p1ybzT316o
@JanetGraceMusic
@DarkLordSlush
@cooltxchick
@Corrrine
@Hunterofcatfish
@kristinresistin
@deuce_bigalow68
@Stephenheid
@LarryDaniels4u
@doxie53
@kanekavi
@IreneCReynolds1
@1966resister
America you can build on this victory today! If you care about humanity, you will rise to the occasion...
Finally!!!! You’re done you racist bastard Derek Chauvin!!!!
#ChauvinIsGuilty
I saw with my own eyes. To justify or defend the murder of a man in front of the world and then to justify this crime by attacking the man’s character is unconscionable, there is no justice to that whatsoever. Guilty is the only verdict.
You wanna listen to this podcast today. It’s so important.