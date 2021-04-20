Just a few hours ago, and prior to the verdict being read in the trial of former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, reports went out that a 15 yr old black girl had been shot by Columbus police.
The news came in the middle of a committee meeting that would discuss who the new members of a civilian review board tasked with looking into police officers’ use of force, would be. A committee member made the announcement midway through the meeting.
According to, Hazel Bryant, her niece Makiyah Bryant called the police for help due to an altercation outside her home. She has also said that Makiyah had a knife but dropped it before being shot by police. Bryant was shot four times in the chest. The teen died en route to the hospital.
Check out Ty’s book THE POWER OF PERSPECTIVE. It’s a collection of affirmations she wrote to get her through a difficult time in her life. Words of wisdom that apply to anyone, and everyone, to get through the hard times. If you’re questioning yourself, and need a reminder that you are in control… Click HERE to order your copy.Contact the Feature Writers