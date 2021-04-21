Missouri, home of the St. Louis arc, Mizzou University Men’s Basketball and Superbowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, is also home to something more infamous – reform schools with ties to religious groups.
As one of 17 states that gives religious boarding schools exemption from licensing, Missouri has at least a dozen such schools operating in the state. That we know about, anyway. Schools that specialize in straightening out young teens sent to there, from all across the country, by parents who are fed up with their child’s wild and self-destructive behavior. Getting them back on the straight and narrow with a mix of tough love and discipline. But unfortunately, what happened next, is a parent’s worst nightmare.
No licensing means they are not bound by the same rules and regulations that non-religious affiliated schools do. No health, fire or safety inspections are required at the schools. And neither are background checks for any of the instructors or staff. It also means no oversight or responsibility of the boarding schools to even let the state know they exist, are operating or what it is they do.
Aside from licensing exemption, another reason Missouri has attracted so many of these schools, is they are one of only two states, the other being South Carolina, that has zero regulations for religious boarding schools.
Out of the dozen or so schools, at least 7 of them relocated to Missouri after facing charges of abuse and neglect in other states.
One of the most widely known of these schools is Agape Ranch. Agape, a Christian school for adolescent boys, has faced allegations of widespread abuse and torture. But being unregulated Agape can refuse state and child welfare investigators access to current students for interviews. This has made it difficult to get corroborating evidence.
Founded by James Clemensen, he moved Agape to Missouri 25 years ago after the school was investigated for abuse in two other states. Clemensen has been accused of using excessive force and restraint, and starving them as forms of punishment. While Clemensen’s son has said that the school keeps both hard copy and digital records on its students, an anonymous call from an employee alerted authorities who were going to serve a warrant, that the staff was destroying the records.
Reportedly these records document cases of abuse that have led to physical injury including doctor’s visits, bruises and in some cases requiring stitches.
Ty Gaither, the prosecuting attorney has reached out to Missouri’s governor for help. There is a joint effort with the Cedar County Sheriff’s department, but with several of the sheriff’s having worked at Agape, and one currently working there, potential conflicts of interest could impede the state’s investigation.
Another school on Missouri’s radar is Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, where approximately 25 girls have alleged abuse. Owners Boyd and Stephanie Householder are facing more than 100 charges that include, beatings, rape, neglect and sodomy. Though Circle of Hope closed its doors in September of last year, it should be noted that prior to founding the all girls boarding school with his wife, Householder was an employee of Agape.
What has happened at both Agape and Circle of Hope boarding schools is another example of so-called Christian organizations acting anything but Christ-like. Instead using the cover of religion to inflict mental, physical and emotional harm on kids who are on the brink of being lost forever. Instead of being there for these vulnerable teens and helping them through what is a dark time in their lives, giving them the support they need to go on to be productive adults, they preyed on them. When schools like Agape decide to punish instead of nurture and encourage, foster an environment that is healthy and positive, they have let these kids down. Betrayed them and their families’ trust in the worst possible way.
In March of 2021, the Missouri legislature has drafted bills that would hold these schools to a standard and make them subject to guidelines that hold them accountable. Since they are obviously incapable of doing it themselves.
The bi-partisan legislation was approved in the House with overwhelming support and will help to make these schools more transparent. Including registering with the state and making federal criminal background checks of all employees mandatory. The bill is expected to get the same support in the state’s Senate.
The proposed legislation has also garnered positive statements from the religious community. The Missouri Baptist Convention and Missouri Catholic Conference have both voiced their approval.
I have to say that I agree. It’s time to add much needed changes to an outdated law that frankly, never should have existed to begin with. Hopefully other states that exempt Christian boarding schools are watching and taking note. It’s time to pull the curtain back, and expose them all for who they really are.
