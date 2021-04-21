Boxing is one of the biggest industries on the planet, with millions of people involved every year and hundreds of millions of dollars changing hands on a yearly basis. Boxing has such a broad public appeal, and with many high fighters earning millions per bout, there is certainly much to be said for following elite sports.
The figures
Although it might not be quite as popular as the days of Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and, latterly, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, boxing still maintains some form of popularity in modern sport. With polarizing figures such as Floyd Mayweather, JR. and Tyson Fury still making headlines and millions being bet on individual fights, there is still a clear market for elite level boxing. In fact, the figures from the Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch are believed to have broken the record for live attendance for a world heavyweight boxing bout, with more than $17 million in ticket sales being reported by Forbes.
This alone shows how popular the sport remains, and with the correct marketing and promotion, the right fight can draw big money. The PPV buys in North America reiterate this as with 800-850k people buying the fight, more than double the 325,000 sold for the original bout, showing the importance of having a strong draw to maximize interest and in the long run, increase the revenue streams. In fact, just to show some of the mind-boggling figures at play here, both Fury and Wilder were believed to have taken home a bare minimum of $5million each, although ESPN suggested it could have been closer to $25million when taking into account individual endorsements and PPV revenue.
Where is the interest?
Millions of dollars change hands every year when it comes to boxing pay-per-views as a huge amount of people seem to want to get involved and put their hard-earned cash forward. With more than $3 trillion spent each year worldwide, betting on sports is an enormous industry and sees millions of people taking a punt and quite often hoping for the best. Of this, just under $50 billion is invested online, which makes it easier for people to join in and access.
In conclusion
Whilst the boxing industry seems to be undergoing some form of resurgence, with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury still piquing interest from casual and die-hard fans alike, it is important to follow with caution. Whether it is through betting or even just buying the pay-per-views, take the time to make sure your money is being well spent, and you won’t be pushing yourself too far into a mire. Just sit back and enjoy the ride, as hopefully, the big fights will continue to come and make more fighters into household names.