Former Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 20, 2021. No immediate cause of death has been revealed. He was 65.
McKeown was born on November 12, 1955 in Edinburgh, Scotland. In 1973, he joined the Bay City Rollers, who were known for their worldwide teen idol popularity in the 1970s. The band produced 13 studio albums (8 with McKeown) released 31 singles, including “Keep on Dancing”, “Summertime Sensation”, “Bye, Bye, Baby”, “Saturday Night” and “I Only Want to Be with You”.
McKeown left the group by virtual agreement in 1978 and embarked on a solo career, producing 9 albums, from 1979 to as recent as 2016. He re-joined the group in 2015 for a series of reunion shows.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Les McKeown's family during their time of grief.