Rapper Shock G, of Digital Underground, died April 22, 2021, in a hotel in Tampa, Florida. No immediate cause of death has been revealed. He was 57.
Born Gregory Edward Jacobs on August 25, 1963, Shock G (also known as Humpty Hump) was an American musician, rapper and lead vocalist for the hip hop group Digital Underground. The New York City native spent most of his childhood on the East Coast, until eventually settling in Tampa, Florida. Shock G helped form the group in 1987. They gained popularity following the release of their song “The Humpty Dance” in 1990. Digital Underground produced 6 studio albums, as well as appearing on several compilation albums and soundtracks for films such as NOTHING BUT TROUBLE (1991), and DON’T BE A MENACE TO SOUTH CENTRAL WHILE DRINKING YOUR JUICE IN THE HOOD (1996). After 20 years touring together, Shock G announced the group officially disbanded and their album “…Cuz a D.U. Party Don’t Stop” would be their last.
After Digital Underground, Shock G also found moderate success as a solo artist and producer, most notably for producing Tupac Shakur’s platinum single “I Get Around” and co-producing Shakur’s debut album “2Pocalypse Now”.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Shock G's family during their time of grief.