Less than two weeks after his death at the hands of then officer Kim Potter, 20 year old Daunte Wright was laid to rest on Thursday.
What started as a traffic stop ended with a tragic and avoidable death. Officer Potter, a 26 year veteran of the Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, police force mistook her service pistol for her taser, and shot the young man to death.
Wright’s funeral was held at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, and was attended by hundreds. Including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and the Reverend Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy.
Also in attendance were family members of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile and Emmett Till. Both Rev. Sharpton and Senator Klobuchar called for police reform and more police accountability in cases where too often, there is none. No justice for the families or victims who fall prey to prejudices and violence at the hands of those sworn to protect them.
Representative Omar presented Wright’s parents with an American flag that had previously flown over the Capitol, and Minnesota Governor Walz held a moment of silence for the 20 year old.
In addition to mourning parents, Daunte Wright leaves a young son behind, Daunte Wright, Jr.
