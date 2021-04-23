It’s that time of year again… the old “There’s no tired like teacher tired.” This year feels different, more menacing. I thought I knew what burnout felt like… but this is a whole new ballgame.
Fatigue has taken on a whole new meaning. When you sleep 10+ hours a night and you almost faceplant in the middle of a lesson, that’s a fucking problem no amount of caffeine can fix. Believe me, I’ve tried.
Holding space for students with severe trauma drains the emotional battery faster than self-care can jumpstart it. The never-ending list of lessons to plan, parent contacts to make, tests to proctor, papers to grade, IEPs to write, Medicaid billing to document, data to collect… those take care of any remaining mental energy. Running up and down stairs, classroom to classroom, teacher to teacher, student to student tones the calves but strains the body.
These last couple of months are going to be a rough ride. Be kind to your teachers.