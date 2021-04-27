April 21, 2021 42 year old Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputy in Elizabeth City. Demanding answers, citizens took to the streets to protest a shooting that has rocked the small North Carolina city. Three days later, the 911 dispatch calls (which are recorded and public record), were released. Unfortunately, they would lead to more questions than answers.
With the Sheriff’s department providing little information, and body cam footage still unreleased , the emergency radio tapes would provide the public with the only additional details of the shooting. And they aren’t good.
After police called to inform dispatch of the shooting and that the suspect had been shot, dispatch received multiple calls from the scene. In a call almost immediately after the initial police call, a person at the scene reported that Brown had been shot in the back. At the time of that call Brown was with EMS, and still breathing. Another call stated the same. That Brown had been shot in the back.
Seven officers at the scene have been suspended after release of the dispatch recordings. And three additional deputies, said to have no involvement in the shooting, have resigned.
In addition to the calls confirming the victim was shot in the back, witnesses have reported hearing at least 14 shots. The Sheriff’s Dept. has neither confirmed nor denied this. They did release a statement however that says due to the warrants being felonies, that made them high risk and dangerous for the officers serving them.
Felony warrants, yes. Violent, no. The warrants being served were all drug and traffic related. And save for a misdemeanor assault almost 20 years ago, Brown has no reported history of violence.
In the State of North Carolina, only a judge can order release of body cam footage. Let’s hope, for justice’s sake, the decision is made sooner rather than later, and in favor of release.
