Yarrow is a community builder of 20 years and pioneer in social networking. Yarrow is the Founder of HATCH , H360.ai, and Superdudes, an Aspen Institute Fellow, and named 2015 top 100 creatives in the U.S. by Origins. As a Director, he has helmed projects for Richard Branson, The Rock, P Diddy, and international brands.
In 1999, Yarrow created the original online community, Superdudes – 3 1/2 years before My Space – enabling users to create online identity, profile, friends lists, and play online games, to earn a chance at crowd-voted fame, and get printed in a deck of trading cards.
The platform connected and empowered real life superheroes (there is a superhero within us all) and gamified community volunteerism. The community grew to 1.5 Million users by 2003, and user engagement was higher than any youth destination site at that time, when it was acquired by FOX in a bundle with MySpace for $580M. Six months later, Yarrow founded HATCH, a network of influencers accelerating progress on solutions for global challenges.
In 2016 Yarrow founded H360, a machine learning platform as the ultimate engagement and collaboration app. H360 is designed to unleash the potential of communities, corporations, and other organizations while, creating a “Network of Networks” by match-making resources for collaborations to improve the world. Yarrow is featured in the book Talent for Humanity, has led think tanks with Intel, Hasbro, Ernst & Young, given talks at TEDx, Vivatech, EarthX, Day One, and Business Innovation Factory Summit (BIF).
Hang with this visionary and me LIVE at www.youtube.com/allaccesslivewithkevinrankin
Sponsored by Five Star Guitars