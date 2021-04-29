SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Eliseo Castillo a happy 46th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Eliseo Castillo a happy 46th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
Happy birthday to David Izon! 🎂 https://t.co/Md4o0Ujexp
https://t.co/HlAyExKMG5
@JanetGraceMusic
@DarkLordSlush
@cooltxchick
@Corrrine
@Hunterofcatfish
@kristinresistin
@deuce_bigalow68
@Stephenheid
@LarryDaniels4u
@doxie53
@kanekavi
@IreneCReynolds1
@1966resister
@cev1972
https://t.co/FlOQaE3e49
@JanetGraceMusic
@DarkLordSlush
@cooltxchick
@Corrrine
@Hunterofcatfish
@kristinresistin
@deuce_bigalow68
@Stephenheid
@LarryDaniels4u
@doxie53
@kanekavi
@IreneCReynolds1
@1966resister
@cev1972
https://t.co/HlAyExKMG5
@JanetGraceMusic
@DarkLordSlush
@cooltxchick
@Corrrine
@Hunterofcatfish
@kristinresistin
@deuce_bigalow68
@Stephenheid
@LarryDaniels4u
@doxie53
@kanekavi
@IreneCReynolds1
@1966resister
@cev1972
@BadBradRSR Absolutely correct. I've always believed in trying to leave this life better than I entered it. It's an uphill struggle, but well worth the effort.
I get asked a lot lately what means the most to you outside of your loved ones BB? Humanity is my answer!
I am on the second nine of my life on Planet Earth! Everyday I am here, I am committed to do everything I can for humanity to move it forward always!