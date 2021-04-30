Throughout history, Rock ‘n Roll and addiction have been lifelong buddies. Walking hand in hand during a star’s rise, and ultimate fall. Loosely based on the life of Janis Joplin, who died at the age of 27 of an overdose, Rose is symbolic of every star lost to addiction and excess.
Billie Holliday, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Tom Petty, Prince, Tommy Bolin, Amy Winehouse, Dee Dee Ramone, Mac Miller and most recently rapper DMX, have all succumbed to addiction and left behind legacies that are a mixture of inner turmoil and talent.
Played by Bette Midler, the divine Miss M, she breathes life into the character of Rose that I don’t think anyone else could have handled. Relatively unknown at the time, performer Suzy Williams was originally tapped for the lead before passing it on to Midler. And it was the best decision that could have been made. Midler’s Rose is a mix of soul, sass and raw, unadulterated sex appeal that Midler pulls off brilliantly.
The story of a talented, charismatic and incredibly troubled singer who is incapable of shaking her demons to secure the love she needs, and the stardom she craves. She wants nothing more than to go back to her hometown as the success no one thought she had it in her to be. This is what drives her loyalty to her manager, Rudge Campbell played by Alan Bates. Less about who he is, than who she believes he has the ability to help her be. Rose’s desire and need for her manager’s approval. A manager whose loyalty is less to Rose than to his own ambition. By keeping Rose on the road, he ignores the fact that what she wants above all else is just to be loved and to perform. But instead his demands book her on a one way trip to self-destruction.
The Rose was released in 1979, but we have seen this story played out decades before and after its release. I have always said that the best and most prolific artists have some sort of vice. It is what makes them great. All that raw talent and energy poured into their craft. It is why they stay with us long after they’re gone. It’s what makes them legend.
Rose’s life is filled with ups and downs, with most of the downs being of her own making. Losing the love of her life, limo driver Huston Dyer (played by actor Frederic Forrest), pushes her over the edge. The one person in Rose’s orbit who wasn’t on the take. Who didn’t turn a blind eye to behaviors that would ultimately bring her career and life to a screeching halt simultaneously.
I often wonder where the stars we’ve lost in years past would be if they had people surrounding them who truly cared about their mental health and well-being over the fame and notoriety that came with being a part of a famous person’s entourage. What contributions they would have made to the world of music outside of what they’re forever famous for because of a life cut short.
I wonder where Rose would be if she were able to truly be who she wanted to be. If she had lived happily ever after with the love of her life. Someone who didn’t just take take take. The saddest thing about Rose is you had this woman, and despite such a beautiful and powerful voice, she failed to be heard.
