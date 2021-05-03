SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Armando Muniz a happy 75th birthday today.
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report Wishes Retired Boxer Armando Muniz a Happy 75th Birthday – Boxing News
May 3rd, 2021 Bad Brad
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Armando Muniz a happy 75th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
You do not want to miss this interview today. See you soon @BadBradRSR ! https://t.co/3GIX2iInT7
Make sure to subscribe and tune in today for this show that you will now WANT TO MISS!
https://t.co/1k5gOfeABp
@JDAdamsAuthor LMAO! OK pal! Better communicating in your tweets next time!!! Have you subscribed to my channel yet?
Here is the link:
https://t.co/Rupm5Vt5x5
@BadBradRSR You’re TRUTH, but also trying to trend Fox is bullshit...
...tweeting before caffeine...
🤣👍🏻
Covid vaccines are your best shot in life and at life.
@JDAdamsAuthor Your tweet is confusing! Are you saying my show is the truth or are you saying I’m like Faux News?