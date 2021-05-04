If I Could: Ray Charles – Ringside Report Classic Song In The Spotlight
May 4th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@SWinstonWolkoff
Followed back a good clip of new followers! If I missed you, let me know...
One FIGHT... Many VOICES...
@JanetGraceMusic @Scaramucci @SWinstonWolkoff 😘
@BadBradRSR @Scaramucci @SWinstonWolkoff Yes, this is absolutely truth. Even if you've never ever met "Bad"Brad, you'd realize soon enough that your in the presence of someone who's quite the cut above the norm! He sees you. REALLY.