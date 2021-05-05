Comments are closed.
@Scaramucci @DeidreScaramuc2 Happy birthday Diedre! May everything special come to you on your special day!
Have Anthony cash in some of his Bitcoin & buy you tons of gifts 🎁…
An amazing happy birthday to my beautiful (on the inside and out ) wife who happens to be an amazing mom! @DeidreScaramuc2
@BadBradRSR She’s awesome! I really enjoy listening to her!
@BadBradRSR @kristinresistin @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @Corrrine @Hunterofcatfish @deuce_bigalow68 @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @doxie53 @kanekavi @IreneCReynolds1 @1966resister @cev1972 I have a bad feeling about that UV light. THEORY - Ink exposed to UV radiation fades abd if it fades enough readers will misread the ballots. Cyber Ninjas is trying to make a condition that invalidates ballots!!!
@BadBradRSR @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @Corrrine @Hunterofcatfish @kristinresistin @deuce_bigalow68 @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @doxie53 @kanekavi @IreneCReynolds1 @1966resister Just outrageous and supposedly, there’s an insurreccionist amongst the auditors.