“There’s no ethical consumption under capitalism” It’s not just a meme; it’s the harshest of truths. It basically means what you purchase is hurting someone, somewhere. Odds are the chocolate you eat was harvested by child slaves. Got a diamond ring? Child slaves. That veal everyone wants your to try? A baby calf has to be literally tortured for that delicacy. Those “essential workers” no one wants to raise the minimum wage for? That’s capitalism baby!
Buy why America? Why do other 1st world countries force corporations to pay living wages and give benefits? Why are their companies producing less pollution? Why don’t they have the All-American level of violence and abuse? I think the answer is in the Prosperity Doctrine that swept through America in 1950s and continues through televangelism today.
The Prosperity Doctrine (Also called prosperity gospel, gospel of success, or, what the weird televangelist that took all of Grandma’s money calls it, seed faith) essentially means that if you are a good Christian, you tithe and give money to Christian Charities, and you have faith; God will grant you physical and monetary blessings. The problem with that is it leads to a belief that those with money are good and those without are bad. It goes even deeper too. Rich people are smart, deserving, hard-working, just, and just all-around Blessed By God. Which leads to poverty being thought to be deserved due to laziness or lack of faith or just being “bad.”
That’s why we don’t want to end homelessness. It costs America $35,578 per homeless person per year to continue as we are, and permanent supportive housing is around $12,800 per person per year. We could literally save money while saving lives. But the Prosperity Doctrine says they deserve it – whether by deed or God’s Will – and so we should treat them with cruelty rather than compassion.
When it comes to the physical blessings, those that have mental illnesses, infertility, or disabilities are regarded as lacking faith or a test of faith. Cancer is God’s Will. If you have Faith and are Good, the Prosperity Doctrine promises healing and if you don’t heal it’s on you because you’re “not right with God.”
Unless you’re a fan of televangelism, you’ve probably been exposed to this doctrine vicariously or subtly. The idea that wealthy people are better people –ideal people – has permeated our culture. It’s why people listen to celebrities over scientists. It’s why we’re so into punishing those we believe “deserve” it.
TV says be good and good things will happen. Movies say the Good Guy wins. Mama said if I did good in school…. All of these are secular representations of the Prosperity Doctrine.
That said, this is all theory supported by Wikipedia If I had the answers, I’d be richer… and smarter… and deserving…Contact the Feature Writers