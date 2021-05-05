Comments are closed.
Strong resister looking to connect with other resisters!
Give @Corrrine a follow…
I absolutely vouch for her!
@clmediaarts @darkblue1012 You’re welcome & thanks for the kind words! Spread the word about my show….
@BadBradRSR @darkblue1012 Brad... thank you! I didn’t see that yesterday. Also, I finished your show last night after work and it truly was brilliant. Your style is great and you’re offering a platform that we need now. Well done.
I second that notion Faith is amazing!! https://t.co/9AWX1zdQK6
This lady with the funny wit, brilliant mind and huge heart, will always be protected by me...
If you know her already, retweet this out to get new people to see what I do!
If you don't, I ask that you follow @Hunterofcatfish who I triple vouch for!