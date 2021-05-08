Tawny Kitaen, known for her appearances in videos for the rock group Whitesnake during the 1980s, died May 7, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. The cause of the star’s death has not been revealed. The 1980s video vixen was 59.
Born Julie E. Kitaen on August 5, 1961, the media personality and BACHELOR PARTY (1984) star began her career by appearing in commercials and as a model during the early 1980s, and then began acting in 1983. Her film and television appearances include CAPITOL (1982-1987), MALIBU (1983), CALIFORNIA GIRLS (1985), WITCHBOARD (1986), SANTA BARBARA (1984-1993), SEINFELD (1989-1998), THE NEW WKRP IN CINCINATTI (1991-1993), MARRIED…WITH CHILDREN (1987-1997), and CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION (2000-2015). Kitaen also had a stint in reality TV, appearing in VH1’S THE SURREAL LIFE (2003).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tawny Kitaen's family during their time of grief.