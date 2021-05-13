Comments are closed.
@katibug817 @Gemini21BLM @DianaLashua @grayzpoo @lino273025 @xxFukinPrincess @Gr8fulchik2 @DanaBax23471646 @DebunkerMimi @LCattheBeach @RowanFawzy3 @RaginCajun96 @dolfinman99 @CA_RESISTER @peacelovevote1 @BBGreg3 @WvHannah1 @KrizoAngela @chilly_willy_jr @ZACKHAMMER7 @nihilismo7 @MichaelChrisLA @Maddog4Biden @Meghanduggan1 @DisTempria @doxie53 @Sprite_deau @kristinresistin @rexzane1 Thanks Diana!
@Gemini21BLM @DianaLashua @grayzpoo @lino273025 @xxFukinPrincess @Gr8fulchik2 @DanaBax23471646 @DebunkerMimi @LCattheBeach @RowanFawzy3 @RaginCajun96 @dolfinman99 @CA_RESISTER @peacelovevote1 @BBGreg3 @WvHannah1 @KrizoAngela @chilly_willy_jr Good morning Gem. 😎🌤️ I appreciate the tag. @Gemini21BLM
Thursday FBR
Animal Humor
@ZACKHAMMER7
@nihilismo7
@MichaelChrisLA
@Maddog4Biden
@Meghanduggan1
@DisTempria
@doxie53
@Sprite_deau
@kristinresistin
@rexzane1
@BadBradRSR
@ZenSammich Thanks my brother! Your kind words are greatly appreciated! Keep up the fantastic work on your show too! I’m very proud of you…✊
I wouldn't be the podcaster I am today without "Bad" Brad. It's like listening to Yoda (the wisdom, not the accent). Watch, like, comment and subscribe! https://t.co/6wGu5LtJfX
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff: Truth, Facts, Trump Lies, Racism, Melania & M... https://t.co/GDw7gLqFfj via @YouTube
Apache Ramos: The Warriors, New York City, Music Industry, Social Work,... https://t.co/o82PBNqyd3 via @YouTube