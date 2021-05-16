Writer Colleague, Ed Mazza, gets credit for originally doing the research behind this article. I’ll take the credit for bringing you the skinny version so you can get on with whatever else you’re doing.
Michael Fanone. Say his name. Thank his lucky stars, he can answer you.
This is the D.C. Police Officer who was severely beaten by a group of domestic terrorists, slob bastards, cowardly sons of bitches who ganged up and sought to end his life for protecting the Capitol and all inside.
I’m not going to attempt to rephrase what he said. I will quote him directly instead;
D.C. P.O. Michael Fanone told CNN’s Don Lemon, the following:
“I’m not interested in getting into political squabbles. I’m not a politician. I’m not an elected official. I don’t expect anybody to give two shits about my opinions. But I will say this: Those are lies. And peddling that bullshit is an assault on every officer that fought to defend the Capitol. It’s disgraceful.”
As Ed points out, the GOP has pumped up the jam with their broken hit single: “The Big Lie”.
Here’s what’s occurred since then. Check this shit out:
Per Ed Mazza: “Since the attack, several GOP lawmakers have gone into full denial mode, with Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) claiming “there was no insurrection” and insisting the footage from that day looked like “a normal tourist visit.”
“Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who was blamed by his own family for helping to incite the riot, called the insurrectionists “peaceful patriots” who were “harassed.”
“Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) even claimed that the real victims were Trump supporters.”
“And Trump has said the rioters were “hugging and kissing” the police, said Ed Mazza.
Welp, since NOTHING tells the truth like a video. Here is Officer Michael speaking directly to us.
I am looking forward to this being in the past, all criminals charged and incarcerated. I’m looking at you, 45, Cruz, et al.
