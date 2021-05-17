The forecast is predicting dark shadows this week. Giant MAGA rain showers are on their way.
Today’s Monday morning recap starts in Orlando, FL, federal courtroom where disgraced Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg plead guilty to six federal charges including sex trafficking of a minor, fraud, identity theft, bribery, and conspiracy against the US government. The DOJ has decided to drop the remaining 33 charges as part of the agreement while Greenberg has promised his “full cooperation” with any other investigations on his former allies.
If Rep. Matt Gaetz has any functioning brain cell left, he should be very concerned by this update. This means that Greenberg has given authorities every go ahead on their investigation on Gaetz regarding his role in the sex-trafficking scandal that alleges he also slept with at least 15 women and paid them for their services, including a 17-year-old girl.
The Greenberg-Gaetz probes go deeper than just the Dumb and Dumber remake. Greenberg had also been in contact with longtime Trump ally and friend, Roger Stone, overpaying $250,000 for a full pardon by Donald Trump. Ultimately, Trump did not pardon Greenberg or Gaetz leaving them to fend for themselves like he does with everyone else. Shocker.
As we await the future of Gaetz, Stone, and the rest of the prison yard, one thing we should remember in a few weeks from now is that Joel Greenberg did not kill himself.
Meanwhile a few hours south of Orlando, in a place called Mar-A-Lago, tensions are tight as House Democrats and the former guy’s team announced in a court filing that they are close to reaching a deal surrounding congressional subpoenas of his Deutsche Bank financial records. The parties are currently still in negotiations to limit disputes and are narrowing in on a final agreement. They requested for another 30-day extension in the filing to a federal judge in New York.
In 2019 the House Financial Services Committee and the House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed the Deutsche Bank for the former guy’s business and personal financial records going back decades. At the time Trump challenged the subpoenas on the premise that it was an intrusion on his powers as president. Those subpoenas have since expired but House Democrats say they intend on refiling new ones during this congressional term.
The Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the matter; however, the bank has stated it will follow the law and comply with authorities.
House Democrats are still engaged in a lengthy legal battle over a subpoena for Trump’s tax records. The difference is that now the Treasury Department is under President Joe Biden’s
administration and could potentially comply with congressional requests for his tax records. The former guy’s tax records are already in Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr.’s hands after his subpoena on the Mazars USA accounting firm was upheld by the US Supreme Court last July after SCOTUS rejected the then-Chicken Head in Chief’s argument that he was immune from the criminal investigation.
Considering the local Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department already has coordinated a plan for if Trump will be arrested while at Mar-A-Lago, I’d say things aren’t looking that great. As this news is all still breaking, we will continue to update.
