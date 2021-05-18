Since its inception in 1983, The Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame has rarely been without controversy. In its 38 year history, this is probably one of the least drama filled nominations. Whether it’s about the inductees themselves, the process, who’s in and who’s out- someone is gonna be unhappy.
Many believe the RRHOF should just be about the music. But Rock ‘n Roll, and music in general is about more than lead singers, head banging and guitar riffs. It is a movement, and a genre that started way before Gene Simmons and Metallica. Even before the Chuck Berrys and Little Richards. Those behind the scenes, play as big a role as those who are the faces of it. And they too should be recognized.
There are about 1200 people who make up the voting body. A mix of artists, music historians, executives and previous inductees. A body as diverse as the culture. Diversity of sound. Style and technique. It may not be glamorous, but it’s just as important. That is why the HOF has various categories. Not just for performers, but early influence and lifetime achievement.
When Cleveland beat out heavy contenders New York City, Philadelphia and home of the Motown sound itself Detroit to be home base for the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, it put Cleveland on the map. Now you have to remember, this was before LeBron James. Before basketball, music was the escape of choice for the working class people of this Ohio city.
In 1986, the RRHOF’s inaugural class was inducted. Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and James Brown were just a few of the legends who were solidified in the halls of the nation’s greatest tribute to the music that shook the world. A full museum documenting Rock ‘n Roll’s long and diverse history and cultural impact exists alongside the hall.
This year has seen nominees like the Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and Rage Against the Machine, alongside Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige and Rock ‘n Roll icon Tina Turner.
When the nominees are announced, that isn’t necessarily the final list of inductees. This year those failing to make the cut, to the chagrin of more than a few, are Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige and believe it or not Chaka Khan. Joining the ranks other favored bands who have been snubbed in the Hall’s controversial history. Acts like Bad Company, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots and The Wu-Tang Clan. Duran Duran, Motorhead, Kool and the Gang and Eric B. and Rakim. Now don’t get me wrong, some of my all time favorites are on this list. But I recognize that my personal taste doesn’t make other choices wrong or less deserving. If you’d asked me 10 years ago, I would’ve told you the Naked Brothers Band deserved a nomination. I wish I were kidding…I’m not.
Personally, I think that all of this year’s inductees are worthy. But most of the dissent seems to be surrounding the induction of legendary hip-hop artists and icons of the culture, Jay-Z and LL Cool J. That they don’t meet the criteria of what the Rock ‘n Roll genre entails. If you’re one of those people, I am going to tell you why you are dead wrong.
Now taking out what they are most notably known for, rap but falling under the hip-hop umbrella, some of you may be new to either or both artists. But I have been a fan of both since they broke onto the scene. Particularly LL, who had over a decade under his musical belt before Jay-Z was a footnote in the history of the culture. LL’s first hit, his first known song Radio, is as rock ‘n roll as it gets. That moment he goes in to audition in the movie Krush Groove (the first time many of us had ever seen him), he turns the boom box on and lays out his lyrics over that dope heavy rock beat. Truly amazing. LL has never, nor will he ever, fit into a box.
Jay-Z has earned his spot in the Rock ‘n Roll HOF because without him, the world may never have known Chester Bennington and Linkin Park. Jay is most widely known as a hip-hop artist, and most recently Mr. Beyonce, but he is a producer, a writer and his breadth of work crosses all genres. I don’t think anyone would dare argue that Linkin Park does not qualify as ‘rock’, so there you go. Both Jay and LL have earned their place in the hallowed halls of the RRHOF.
Music doesn’t belong to one genre. Rock ‘n Roll isn’t one thing. It’s metal. It’s pop. It’s funk and it’s punk. It’s a little bit country, a whole lot of soul and the defining lines of where rock ends and roll begins have long been blurred. We owe it to Chuck Berry, we owe it Run DMC and Aerosmith, we owe it to Jerry Lee Lewis and every artist throughout history whose head bobbing, pelvis gyrating, head banging sounds we love.
