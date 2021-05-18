By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
As I sit in my Kailyard I wonder often about the future.
There are dynasties that should be die nasties.
Take the Maxwells. No, please, take them.
In the United Kingdom, it all began with a particular nasty man who was a war hero. Proving beyond reasonable doubt that character is not defined by your history, Robert Maxwell, media tycoon, former member of the British Parliament and all round hero from the war made his name as a man with which you should not tangle.
But he was a thief and a criminal.
When the law was circling around, he died in mysterious circumstances aboard his yacht.
People rallied, first of all, to give eulogies. Ut is, after all, the polite British way of doing things. And then came the revelations that for years he had been stealing out of his company’s pension fund and had left people who had been paying into the fund without the money that was rightly theirs. His sons and daughter were left to pick up the pieces of a man so loathsome, he was, by the end an uncaring human being.
With revelation after revelation, mainly in recent times over how he lived and what he did – a bully who threatened to sue people on a daily basis, thus keeping them in line, he lived a life of opulence, funded latterly on theft. His personal habits included cleaning himself on towels after defecating and leaving others to pick these up and dispose of his mess.
As a metaphor, there is little better, with which to start the tale…
But before we do… let us not forget. Robert Maxwell won the Military Cross in a distinguished military career that was overshadowed by the loss of most of his Jewish family in Auschwitz.
But his mess was literally left to be cleared up after he lost his life on his yacht. The yacht was named after his Princess, his only daughter and the apple of his eye. She is someone who is well known in the USA.
In the aftermath of his death, she cast a pale and pathetic figure, garnering sympathy across the world 30 years ago as a daughter who had just lost a beloved father. It was an image of which I was reminded when I saw reports of her latest appearance in the US last week.
Making her first court appearance since here arrest in a mask, Ghislaine Maxwell who gave her name to the yacht, Lady Ghislaine, was in court in New York charged of sex trafficking and perjury due to her association with another disgraced man – Jeffery Epstein.
She has plead not guilty and denies the charges vehemently. Justice shall decide if she is guilty or not, however her ability to introduce Epstein to the types of powerful people her father had relationships with is pivotal. It is claimed Epstein got introduced to the likes of our Royal Family and the US’s Bill Clinton through Ms. Maxwell.
Ms. Maxwell may have only been in the courtroom for all of 10 minutes, but her appearance marks the beginning of all that may take powerful figures with her. Should she be able to open her mouth and tell the truth we may get the whole sordid story. That it shall be an American court that will be responsible for justice prevailing is a bit of a pity as we could do with closure over the whole Maxwell family in the UK, but should justice prevail and the way in which our own role within this scandal be exposed then I shall be among the many to applaud them doing what we have yet to manage. Of course, the implications of one of Britain’s Royals, Prince Andrew could be very, very damaging.
Let his downfall, if it is to happen, begin.
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…