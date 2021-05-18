Beloved veteran TV and film actor Charles Grodin died May 18, 2021 in Wilton, Connecticut. The cause of death was bone marrow cancer. He was 86.
Grodin began his career when he was cast in an uncredited role in the film 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954). He is mostly known for his lead roles in the films BEETHOVEN (1992) and its sequel BEETHOVENS 2ND (1993), both co-starring Bonnie Hunt, THE HEARTBREAK KID (1972), with Cybil Shepherd, and MIDNIGHT RUN (1988), with Robert De Niro.
His TV appearances include guest spots on series such as THE DEFENDERS (1961-1965), MY MOTHER THE CAR (1965-1966), THE VIRGINIAN (1962-1971), LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT (1999-), LOUIE (2010-2015) and the mini series MADOFF (2016).
Audiences may remember Grodin from films such as KING KONG (1976), HEAVEN CAN WAIT (1978), SEEMS LIKE OLD TIMES (1980), THE WOMAN IN RED (1984), DAVE (1993), SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993), HEART & SOULS (1993) and AN IMPERFECT MURDER (2017).
I remember Charles Grodin from two movies from my childhood: THE GREAT MUPPET CAPER (1981), playing villain Nicky Holiday, opposite Diana Rigg and The Muppets and THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING WOMAN (1981), as Vance Kramer, the husband to Lily Tomlin’s character, Pat Kramer.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Charles Grodin’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers