SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Billy Irwin a happy 53rd birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Billy Irwin a happy 53rd birthday today.
Comments are closed.
This is for ANY account BIG or SMALL on TWITTER... All OUR VOICES MATTER! If you feel you are not being heard in your tweets, you TAG ME!
I will retweet anything that helps the resistance and even more important, HUMANITY!
My image you see on here is how I truly feel!
@Truthsp73957317 @TerryxHarper @FaustusSaxon @BE_THE_NOBLE1 @AnonyWhiteMale @BonHanson79 @HeyokaEmpath01 @AlexaNielsen6 @dale_roy1 @MarisolTorresRS @RebBrooks1 @KingRezizt @LanceUSA70 @TinaKen32391468 @KimComstock5 @ValkXoe @PaulDereume @Henness87 @MayoIsSpicyy @mishymish88 Good morning! Thanks HB…
@TerryxHarper
@FaustusSaxon
@BE_THE_NOBLE1
@AnonyWhiteMale
@BonHanson79
@HeyokaEmpath01
@AlexaNielsen6
@dale_roy1
@MarisolTorresRS
@RebBrooks1
@KingRezizt
@LanceUSA70
@TinaKen32391468
@KimComstock5
@BadBradRSR @ValkXoe
@PaulDereume
@Henness87
@MayoIsSpicyy
@mishymish88
My Tweeps run the gamut. That there are so many of you suffering hurts me in ways you can’t imagine. I love you all, and your struggle isn’t lost on me. I literally have tears in my eyes because of what you’re going through, and that I can’t ease all of your pains...
DeJoy needs to go, Reality needs to be free and everyone of the seditionist traitors in Congress needs to be expelled and jailed. Lt. Colonel Vindman needs to be fully reinstated and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act needs to be passed. That’s the tweet...