By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
It is perhaps well enough known that Philadelphia is a fighting city. The clichés that come out the woodwork flow as easily as an untruth from a previous President, but every now and again you get reminded of the fact, not because of the headlines around a special fighter who has made the headlines, but the fighters that made the city have that moniker.
You see for reputations to hold, they need depth.
For every Joe Frazier, you need a Tyrone Crawley 22-2, 7 KO’s. Twenty-four professional fights, but what a story!
“Butterfly” Crawley was a slick boxer. With incredible speed in hands and feet along with the ability to switch from orthodox to southpaw, this was one easy on the eye fighter. Some even believe he was the equal in switch hitting to the likes of Marvin Hagler, but this Golden Gloves amateur and All Army champion was so much more than that.
Having accrued a decent amateur career with 56 wins and only 6 losses, in 1980, he turned to the professional game. At the Martin Luther King Arena in his hometown on the 24th of October 1980, he beat the unbeaten Isidro Ruiz.
The ESPN lightweight title was his, in only his 9th professional fight! On the 2nd of September 1982, he got a points win against Al Carter at the Sands Casino, Atlantic City!
His resume was then pumped up considerably when he took on and beat on points Gene Hatcher, once more in Atlantic City, just over a month after his ESPN win! It may have been a majority decision in his favor – but they all count! It was Hatcher’s first loss…
His ESPN title was defended, successfully against Anthony Murray on the 9th of December 1982 with a 10th round stoppage before he lost it in a tight fight with a 12 round points loss to Melvin Paul. Allegedly, he entered the ring with a broken knuckle and a broken finger! Of such things, legends are created.
A rebuilding program was begun which included a win against Robin Blake which catapulted him back into the reckoning as Blake was the man who looked the most likely to challenge Ray Mancini next. Crawley was expected to be fodder for Blake; he was seriously underestimated…
Around this time Crawley added the vacant NABF title to his collection with another majority decision win against Charlie Brown, once more in Atlantic City, on the 5th of June 1985.
Livingstone Bramble had by then taken on and beaten Mancini for the WBA title. Next up should have been Crawley as he was the number 1 contender. Crawley, however, apparently took a payment to let a rematch between Bramble and Mancini; Bramble won for the second time.
On the 16th of February 1986, Crawley eventually got his shot at Bramble. It had suffered from postponements as both boxers had injuries until, they got in the ring in Revo, Nevada, with Crawley getting knocked out in the 13th round. On the way to the loss, Crawley had suffered his very first knockdown but had rallied and kept Bramble on his toes, managing to catch up the champion until he tired.
He was to have another three fights thereafter, with his final contest in New York, on the 21st of January 1988 against Angel Rodriguez – he won, and not for the first time, by majority decision, though it was to be the last time!
His eyes were clearly on a career post boxing; he joined the Philadelphia Police Department. Having joined the PD in 1986, he was to become the director of the North Philadelphia Police Athletic League in 1988.
Inducted into both the New Jersey and Philadelphia Boxing Halls of Fame, he lost his life after an extended illness on the 15th of January of this year. His legacy is not only assured because of his service to the sport but also to his community. He is survived by a boxing son, Tyron Crawley, JR.