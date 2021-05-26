The Twitter Mean Girls Society c’est tres mal de la tête, oui? In my country we say: These MFkrs are out of their Goddamned Minds? What in Hade’s Blazes is wrong with people!!!
Here we are blind, but unlike those with true sensory perceptions, we really don’t know each other, unless we do outside of here or there’re enough ticker tape receipts to prove ones validity, if one feels a need to be, that is.
My publisher, “Bad” Brad, tells me I’m gullible, AF and he’s not wrong, but it’s not all black and white, either.
I was recently DMed by someone I trusted enough to open the DM, you know?
I’ve learned from all of y’all receiving unwanted messages.
I delete that shit, nope, click, nope, click, not a chance, click. 5 down, 2 to go at the bottom of the ninth here on Twitter, Folks. JG has just deleted and blocked nine unwanted DMs in less than 5 seconds, Ladies and Gentlemen, Others and Non Binaries, using only her right horn, People, that’s correct, just a little graze on that last one and here comes:
… Ding, Ding! Avon Calling, C’est Moi!!
So, I’m knowing this person enough to wonder, and I open the DM. There is a most beautiful compliment.
Ok. Hi, back.
Within our chat, she suddenly starts telling me private matters about Twitter fights, threesomes and drama about people who I don’t know. Names I may or may not recognize are having their secrets, drama rewritten by this individual and vomited over onto me. Oh, my, my. 3 Salt Bath and Sage Time. Ok. Thanks.
SMH, I hit delete n keep on rocking.
You know how we VET people? I feel the vibe. If I don’t like it? I don’t like it. I’m a professional. I can and have worked with the devil in the deep blue sea, but, this?
I awoke to a new DM from Rattlesnake … yeah, come on, you can tell …
This time wanting to know if I needed assistance pressing the “Follow” button for the Dude I have a bad feeling about.
Mazakeen, much?
Yup.
Hey, I have the receipts. Just saying.
More gossip was bestowed onto me. Yup. I don’t know all of y’alls names nor do I care to know details I’m not privy to, but I let the little bird sing.
The last time I was contacted, it was to gossip about her own best friend. If that’s her best friend, what the fuck does she say about us?
This person, this Harriet The Spy Wanna-be, stated that she was a medical professional and that her best friend was psychotic and her episodes were getting worse and everyone should just stop amplifying her voice, get this, for her own good.
What would you do?
I’m turning to you, Twitter. Those are some serious allegations, not to mention illegal, hurtful slander that is causing harm to someone who doesn’t understand why they’re being targeted, ignored. I said I would not abandon the other person, NO, especially if they’re supposedly insane in the brain. My mother was paranoid schizophrenic, so you can imagine my RAGE. That’s when they need someone most, if that’s true.
I found myself taking the high road and explaining to this person that I’m grateful and owe a gratitude I’ll never be able to repay to the friends of my mother who never abandoned her and who sat in the living room with her all afternoon on Sundays, drinking tea while she went on and on about the same victim stories which she changed every time. There was truth to those stories but when people are traumatized, sometimes the numbers don’t exactly match up. That doesn’t mean they’re evil or lying. Their brains have actually been rewired. They have lapses. I know. I speak for myself. It doesn’t mean they should be targeted ignored and who the fuck is this person posing as a friend to someone while trying very hard to destroy their career, credibility, demoralize them because they shared a truth many cannot fathom could actually happen, but it did, but even if it hadn’t, who is this person to reach out to: how many of us? Asking us to turn our backs on certain people while spewing gossip about those she sings praises to every single MF DAY.
WTF KIND OF MEDICAL ADVICE IS THAT AND HOW MANY HIPPA LAWS DID YOU BREAK AND …
We’re talking about someone with an account as big as Malificent when she turns into her dragon self and one of the littlest mice from Cinderella, Gus! Then, I heard that there are people who go around telling others not to press the “like’ button. What are we in? What Lowly World are THEY living in?
What would you do?
Hit me up.
Here’s my message to Malificent.
Stop it. Right Now. Not nice! Shame on you. And don’t try to come at me cuz my cat will tell me right away. She scratches. I recommended you keep on loving people, drop the hate and be AUTHENTIC.
I’ll see you on the Funny Papers.
So Mote it be
