SJC Boxing and Ringside Report remembers deceased boxing trainer and FBHOF Class of 2013 inductee Lou Duva on his 99th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report remembers deceased boxing trainer and FBHOF Class of 2013 inductee Lou Duva on his 99th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
Official Account of "Bad" Brad BerkwittFollow
#Resist #BLM CEO of Ringside Report & Host of The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show. Navy (Ret) (86-06) https://t.co/16lkY18mrA
@BridgetMary4 @BishirRenea Sure are!
@sarah_b1999 @kanekavi Hope so….
@BishirRenea I block anyone who’s rude…..
💯agree!
The fallen men and women of the military should be memorialized every day. And, at the very least, this entire weekend.
Not just Monday. To the families of the fallen, I salute you and I honor you.
@BishirRenea Don’t let anyone get you into Twitter BS games! They’re your lists!