Old Trailer – Movie News
May 28th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
Official Account of "Bad" Brad BerkwittFollow
#Resist #BLM CEO of Ringside Report & Host of The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show. Navy (Ret) (86-06) https://t.co/16lkY18mrA
@BridgetMary4 @BishirRenea Sure are!
@sarah_b1999 @kanekavi Hope so….
@BishirRenea I block anyone who’s rude…..
💯agree!
The fallen men and women of the military should be memorialized every day. And, at the very least, this entire weekend.
Not just Monday. To the families of the fallen, I salute you and I honor you.
@BishirRenea Don’t let anyone get you into Twitter BS games! They’re your lists!