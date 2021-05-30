Television icon Gavin MacLeod, who was known for his roles as Murray on the classic series THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW (1970-1977) and Captain Stubing on THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), died May 29, 2021, in Palm Desert, California. No cause of death was given. However, MacLeod was in failing health during recent months. He was 90.
MacLeod was born Allen George See on February 28, 1931 in Mount Kisco, New York. Prior to his acting career, MacLeod in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1954 as an Airman.
MacLeod starred for the entire run of both THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW and THE LOVE BOAT, as well as being Golden Globe nominated three times for each. His additional credits include THE THIN MAN (1957-1959), OPERATION PETTICOAT (1959), DR. KILDARE (1961-1966), THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW (1961-1966), THE UNTOUCHABLES (1959-1963), MCHALE’S NAVY (1964), THE MUNSTERS (1964-1966), RAWHIDE (1959-1965), THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. (1964-1968), THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW (1960-1968), PERRY MASON (1957-1966), HAWAII FIVE-O (1968-1980), IT TAKES A THIEF (1968-1970), WONDER WOMAN (1975-1979), CHARLIE”S ANGELS (1976-1981), RHODA (1974-1978), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), OZ (1997-2003), JAG (1995-2005) and THAT 70s SHOW (1998-2006).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Gavin MacLeod’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers