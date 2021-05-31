Photo by Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing
Khalil Coe looked like seasoned pro as he won his pro debut with an emphatic 2nd round stoppage over Nathaniel Tadd in a scheduled four-round light heavyweight bout at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
In round one, Coe dropped Tadd twice. The first knockdown came as he hurt Tadd with a body shot. Coe followed up with a flurry of body shots that sent Tadd down to the canvas. Coe went right back to that body, and landed a big uppercut and down went Tadd for a second time. In round two, It was another left to the body that sent Tadd down for a third time, and the fight was stopped at 1:10.
Coe, 176.2 lbs of Jersey City, NJ is 1-0 with one knockout. Tadd, 179 lbs of Houston is 2-5.
“I think I did well. I listened to my corner, and executed the game plan. I had everyone watching and I appreciate everybody. We worked on a lot of body shots. “Big Steppa” is here,” said Coe
Coe is co-managed by Split-T Management’s David McWater and Keith Connolly, and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.