The 91 Freeway has become terror highway. Since May 4th there have been at least 50 BB and pellet gun shootings. There are no suspects, and the shootings seem to be at random. Targeting Whomever, whenever. A scary situation for someone minding their business, on the way to work and all of a sudden the sound of glass shattering fills their ears. In this country now, it’s just another day that ends in -y.
The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of Aiden Leos has been increased to $200K. Leos was being driven to school by his mom, when she was cut off by a white vehicle while driving in the carpool lane on the freeway. In an apparent act of road rage, the driver who cut her off, opened fire on her car, hitting her 6 year old son and killing him. This has barely made national news.
In Texas, Lecresha Murray, who was not feeling well, decided to drive herself to the hospital. On the way, a slow moving truck got in front of her, causing her to go around them. After doing so, the truck began tailgating her. Murray stopped at a stop-sign. Clutching her side, as she approached the truck, the driver immediately pulled a gun and shot her six times. The incident is still under investigation, but it has been released that the shooter was an off-duty police officer. Welcome to Texas.
In a two-fer in North Carolina this week, three motorcyclists were shot in Rockingham. Two of them were killed. No suspects, no motive and no connection to the motorists has been released. While a man in Matthews, NC reported shots fired into his vehicle on the Interstate in a road rage incident.
Fairfield Township, NJ, Downtown Minneapolis and Colorado Springs were just 3 out of at least 11 mass shootings in one weekend recently. Two weeks ago it was estimated that 117 were killed and 303 reported in a 72 hour period.
Driving to work, going to school, doing your job. A house party, child’s birthday celebration. Playing in the park. Buying groceries, at the mall, attending a music festival. Sitting in your home eating ice cream, playing video games with your nephew, having expired tags. Taking a job, sleeping in your bed. Going to church.
Whether it’s everyday citizens, law enforcement officers or wannabe soldiers, it has become all too easy to point, pull and fire at another human being in the country. Until we start putting human rights above gun rights, all I can say is ‘Welcome to AmeriKKKa.
